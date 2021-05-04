Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE): Price Now Near $180.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARE

At the time of this writing, ARE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ARE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ARE ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ARE’s price is up $0.57 (0.32%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ARE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARE’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market