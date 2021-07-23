Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE): Price Now Near $195.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARE

At the moment, ARE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.96 (0.49%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ARE ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ARE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARE’s price is up $1.22 (0.63%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ARE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARE: Daily RSI Analysis ARE’s RSI now stands at 59.9022.

Note: ARE and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ARE rising at a faster rate than RSI.

