Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $210.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).