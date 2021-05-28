Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN): Price Now Near $178; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALXN

At the moment, ALXN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ALXN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ALXN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALXN ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ALXN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALXN’s price is up $0.99 (0.56%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ALXN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.