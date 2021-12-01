Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALFVY stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

