Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AQN

Currently, AQN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AQN ranks 47th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

AQN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AQN’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.71%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row AQN has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AQN: Daily RSI Analysis For AQN, its RSI is now at 0.

AQN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

