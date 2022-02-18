Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,281,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Alibaba Group worth $734,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $124.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The company has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

