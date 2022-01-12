Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.93

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $38.44. Alico shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 36,847 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $279.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

