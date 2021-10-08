Alight Inc (ALIT): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.89)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALIT

At the moment, ALIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. ALIT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ALIT ranks 202nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALIT’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.89%) from the day prior. ALIT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALIT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALIT: Daily RSI Analysis ALIT’s RSI now stands at 76.1905.

ALIT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

