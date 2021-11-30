Alight Inc (ALIT): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.93)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALIT

At the time of this writing, ALIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. ALIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALIT ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ALIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALIT’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.93%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALIT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALIT: Daily RSI Analysis For ALIT, its RSI is now at 63.4615.

ALIT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ALIT News Traders

Investors and traders in ALIT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Alight Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., November 29, 2021–Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (“Alight or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of May 29, 2020, by and between Foley Trasimene Acquisiti

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market