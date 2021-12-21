Alight Inc (ALIT): Price Up $0.03 (0.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.8)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALIT

At the time of this writing, ALIT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.8%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ALIT ranks 265th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ALIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALIT’s price is up $0.03 (0.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Alight Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALIT: Daily RSI Analysis ALIT’s RSI now stands at 4.918.

ALIT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

