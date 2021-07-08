Align Technology Inc (ALGN): Price Now Near $603.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALGN

Currently, ALGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ALGN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALGN ranks 134th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

ALGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALGN’s price is down $-7.43 (-1.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Align Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.