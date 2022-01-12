Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC): Price Down $-0.27 (-2.69)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-2.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALHC

At the moment, ALHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.69%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ALHC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ALHC ranks 83rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

ALHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALHC’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.69%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ALHC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ALHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALHC: Daily RSI Analysis ALHC’s RSI now stands at 0.

ALHC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error