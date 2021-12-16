Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC): Price Now Near $14.21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALHC

At the time of this writing, ALHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (3.76%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ALHC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, ALHC ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALHC’s price is up $0.52 (3.8%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ALHC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

ALHC: Daily RSI Analysis ALHC's RSI now stands at 89.7436.

ALHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

