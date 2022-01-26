Alitas (ALT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for about $21.97 or 0.00059137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alitas has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $5.91 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alitas has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.55 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REDi (REDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00193226 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00000142 BTC.

AltCrusaders (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AltCoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

