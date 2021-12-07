Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT): Price Now Near $22.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALKT

Currently, ALKT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (3.52%) from the hour prior. ALKT has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ALKT ranks 244th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ALKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALKT’s price is up $0.72 (3.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ALKT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Alkami Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALKT: Daily RSI Analysis ALKT’s RSI now stands at 17.1429.

ALKT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

