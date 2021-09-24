Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT): Price Now Near $25.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALKT

Currently, ALKT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (2.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ALKT ranks 230th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALKT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALKT’s price is down $-0.47 (-1.78%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALKT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALKT: Daily RSI Analysis For ALKT, its RSI is now at 57.6577.

Note: ALKT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ALKT declining at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market