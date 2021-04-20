Alkermes plc (ALKS): Price Up $0.28 (1.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALKS

Currently, ALKS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ALKS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALKS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALKS’s price is up $0.28 (1.39%) from the day prior. ALKS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALKS’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market