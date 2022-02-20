Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Body

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

