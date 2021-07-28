Alleghany Corp (Y): Price Down $-11.61 (-1.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-10.39 (-1.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for Y

500 – Internal server error This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Y ranks 101st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

Y’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, Y’s price is down $-11.61 (-1.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as Y has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows Y’s price action over the past 90 days.

< Y: Daily RSI Analysis For Y, its RSI is now at 30.3077.

Y and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market