Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE Y opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $601.26 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.68.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

