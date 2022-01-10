Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

