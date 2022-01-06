Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

