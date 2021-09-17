Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM): Price Now Near $35.28; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALGM

At the time of this writing, ALGM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. ALGM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ALGM ranks 99th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

ALGM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALGM’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.69%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ALGM has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Allegro Microsystems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALGM: Daily RSI Analysis ALGM’s RSI now stands at 71.9884.

ALGM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

