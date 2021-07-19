Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS): Price Down $-2.73 (-2.77)% Over Past Day, Up $1.74 (1.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADS

At the moment, ADS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.74 (1.85%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADS has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ADS ranks 327th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADS’s price is down $-2.73 (-2.77%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ADS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADS: Daily RSI Analysis For ADS, its RSI is now at 0.

ADS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For ADS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ADS may find value in this recent story:

Need To Know: Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that…

