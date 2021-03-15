Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS): Price Up $0.81 (0.74)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADS

Currently, ADS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ADS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ADS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADS’s price is up $0.81 (0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ADS has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Alliance Data Systems Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market