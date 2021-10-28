Alliance Resource Partners Lp (ARLP): Price Now Near $12.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARLP

At the time of this writing, ARLP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Coal stocks, ARLP ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARLP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARLP’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.2%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ARLP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Alliance Resource Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARLP: Daily RSI Analysis For ARLP, its RSI is now at 53.2374.

ARLP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

