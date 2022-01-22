AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

