Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

