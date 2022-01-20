Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.35 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $45,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

