Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of HollyFrontier worth $137,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 387.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

