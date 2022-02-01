Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,499 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).