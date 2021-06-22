Alliant Energy Corp (LNT): Price Up $0.28 (0.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.26 (0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LNT

At the moment, LNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.45%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LNT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LNT ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

LNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LNT’s price is up $0.28 (0.49%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LNT has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Alliant Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.