Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 264,696 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 264,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 157,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

