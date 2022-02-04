Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $100,000 Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Ultralife worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

