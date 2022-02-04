Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $275,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $102.65 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

