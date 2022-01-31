Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $871,000 Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

