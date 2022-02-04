Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $234,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

