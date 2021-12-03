Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 728,391 shares of company stock worth $1,325,216 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

