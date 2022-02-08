Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.02 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading