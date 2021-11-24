Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX): Price Now Near $17.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MDRX

MDRX (Get Ratings)’s 17.4975 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, MDRX ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MDRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MDRX’s price is up $0.04 (0.2%) from the day prior. MDRX has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MDRX: Daily RSI Analysis For MDRX, its RSI is now at 100.

MDRX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

