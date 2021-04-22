Allstate Corp (ALL): Price Down $-0.84 (-0.68)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.46 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALL

At the moment, ALL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.46 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. ALL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ALL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALL’s price is down $-0.84 (-0.68%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ALL has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ALL’s price action over the past 90 days.

