Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7,592.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

