Ally Financial Inc (ALLY): Price Now Near $51.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALLY

At the moment, ALLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ALLY has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, ALLY ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALLY’s price is up $0.76 (1.48%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ALLY has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ALLY’s price action over the past 90 days.