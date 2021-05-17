Ally Financial Inc (ALLY): Price Now Near $54.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALLY

Currently, ALLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.94%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ALLY has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, ALLY ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALLY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALLY’s price is up $0.11 (0.2%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ALLY has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ally Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

