Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT).