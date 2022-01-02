Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UTRN stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN).