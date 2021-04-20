Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY): Price Down $-2.74 (-1.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALNY

At the moment, ALNY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ALNY has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ALNY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ALNY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALNY’s price is down $-2.74 (-1.99%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row ALNY has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For ALNY News Traders

Investors and traders in ALNY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Alnylam Presents Positive Results from HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Investigational Vutrisiran

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced full positive results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis, which met its primary and both secondary endpoints at nine months in patients with hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The results were presented today in an oral session at the 2021 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Virtual Annual Meeting.

