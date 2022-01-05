Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $53,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

