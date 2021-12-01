ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

